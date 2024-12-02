Farmers' protest march from Noida to Delhi begins today

Thousands of farmers have launched a protest march from Noida to Delhi today, demanding solutions to long-standing issues, including fair compensation for land acquisition, better crop prices, and loan waivers. Organised by various farmer unions, the march began from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and is expected to culminate at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Protesters are also pressing for the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee and the withdrawal of cases filed against farmers during the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws. "Our demands remain unfulfilled despite repeated assurances. This march is to remind the government of its promises," said a farmer leader.

Authorities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have heightened security along the route, deploying additional police personnel and barricades to manage the crowd and prevent disruptions. Commuters have been advised to expect traffic congestion, particularly at border points like Ghazipur and Kalindi Kunj.

Farmer leaders have assured a peaceful demonstration but emphasized their determination to have their voices heard. “We are not here to create trouble but to fight for our rights. We hope the government will engage with us meaningfully,” a protester stated.

Delhi police have made arrangements to accommodate the march at designated protest sites. Talks between farmer representatives and officials are expected later in the day to address the demands.

The protest comes at a time when rural distress remains a pressing issue, with rising input costs and erratic market prices adding to farmers' woes. This march underscores the continued struggle of India's agricultural community to secure better livelihoods and policy reforms.

As the march gains momentum, all eyes are on the government’s response to the farmers' demands.