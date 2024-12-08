Farmers Plan to Resume 'Dilli Chalo' March from Shambhu Border

Protesting farmers, two days after halting their ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation, have announced plans to resume their march towards Delhi from the Shambhu border, located between Punjab and Haryana, on Sunday. The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waivers, crucial for their financial survival.

Originally a protest against agricultural laws, the movement has now expanded to include broader economic demands, such as debt relief and pension provisions. Despite a pause earlier this week, farmer leaders said they are resuming the march due to a lack of government response.

“MSP must be legally guaranteed, and loans must be waived for struggling farmers. Our fight continues, and we will not rest until our demands are met,” said a leader of the protest.

Authorities are on high alert, with heavy police and paramilitary presence at the Shambhu border to prevent any unrest. Security forces are also monitoring key entry points, anticipating potential clashes. The Haryana Police had previously stopped farmers with tear gas at the border, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

The farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had been halted by multi-layered barricades, but they remain resolute in pressing their demands. They are also calling for talks with the Centre to address their concerns.

The Haryana Police had also warned that media personnel should maintain a safe distance from the protest site. The farmers have reiterated their demands for MSP guarantees, farm debt waivers, and justice for those affected by previous agitations, including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.