Farmer's death in MP sparks fertilizer black marketing allegations

A 36-year-old farmer from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, died shortly after posting a video on social media accusing the government of enabling fertilizer black marketing. In the video, the farmer claims he was unable to purchase fertilizer at the government rate of ₹1,350 per bag due to fraudulent practices, with fertilizers being sold to him for ₹3,000. He advocated for fair distribution of fertilizers based on the landholdings of farmers.

Opposition leaders and farmer organisations accused the government of negligence, which they argue led to the farmer's death by suicide.

Congress leader Arun Yadav alleged that the farmer’s body was cremated without a postmortem under pressure from the district administration. The incident has intensified political debate over the state's fertilizer distribution system, with calls for urgent reforms.



