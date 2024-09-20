Farmer, 60, Electrocuted in Fields

Karimnagar:A farmer, 60, died when he came in contact with a live wire put up by another farmer in Kustapur village of Mallapur mandal in Jagtial district on Thursday. According to police, Jellapedda Muthanna went to supply water to the crop in his fields on the outskirts of the village in the morning.

Gonda Sayanna, a native of neighbouring village Ratnapura laid electric fencing to protect his field from monkeys without permission from the electricity department. When Muthanna was returning home, after spraying pesticide in his fields, he came in contact with the fencing and died on the spot.



His family was worried when Muthanna did not return home even after evening. They searched for him and found him dead near the fields. On the complaint lodged by his family, police registered the case against Sayanna and started an investigation.

