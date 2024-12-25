Farewell to Justice G Narendar

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court said that Justice G. Narendar's rulings, reflect the fundamental principles of the judiciary and will serve as a guiding light for future generations of judges and lawyers. The farewell ceremony was held on Tuesday for Justice G. Narendar, who is leaving his position as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to assume the role of Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Thakur, while addressing the gathering, commended Justice Narendar for his exemplary service at the High Court. Although Justice Narendar served for a short time, he effectively resolved numerous cases, becoming a role model for others, he noted. He said that Justice Narendar's judgments, based on his profound understanding of the core principles of the judicial system, and would undoubtedly serve as guiding examples for future generations.In his farewell speech, Justice G.Farewell ceremony for Justice G. Narendar, who is leaving his position as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court was held on Tuesday Narendar expressed his gratitude to the judges, lawyers, judicial staff, and officers of the Andhra Pradesh High Court for their unwavering support and affection during his brief tenure of 14 months. He credited much of his success to the cooperation and encouragement he received from Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, which enabled him to perform his duties satisfactorily. Justice Narendar also thanked the Bar members for their collaboration in his achievements.