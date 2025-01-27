Family seeks return of mentally ill Pakistan man who crossed LoC

A mentally challenged man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into India, prompting his family to appeal for his safe return, according to a report by Dawn.

Yasir Faiz, 32, a resident of Tetrinote village in PoK, was taken into custody by Indian police in Salotri, a border village, around 11:30 pm on Saturday. The incident occurred after Faiz, who suffers from severe depression, fled a hospital in Rawalakot where he had been receiving psychiatric treatment earlier that day.

According to his family, Faiz panicked while awaiting an injection from his doctor, believing it would harm him. In a state of fear, he escaped the hospital, boarded public transport to Hajira, and later hired a motorcycle to reach the vicinity of the LoC.

Speaking to Dawn, a relative, Chaudhry Waheed, explained Faiz’s actions as a result of his mental condition. “He believed the doctor was going to harm him. Out of ignorance and fear, he crossed into the Indian side,” Waheed said.

Faiz’s father, Muhammad Faiz Akbar, expressed deep concern for his son’s safety and urged the Indian authorities to ensure he is unharmed. “We request the Indian government to return him safely. He is mentally unwell and did not know the implications of his actions,” Akbar said.

Akbar also called on the Pakistani government to coordinate with Indian officials to expedite Faiz’s repatriation. The family emphasized that Faiz’s actions were unintentional and driven by his medical condition.

The incident highlights the complexities faced by residents living near the LoC and the humanitarian challenges that arise when civilians inadvertently cross the unmarked border.

Efforts for Faiz’s repatriation are expected to involve cross-border dialogue between Indian and Pakistani authorities, as similar cases in the past have required diplomatic intervention to ensure the safe return of civilians.