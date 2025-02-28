Family of Indian student in coma gets US visa interview appointment

Mumbai:The family of a student from Maharashtra’s Satara district, who is currently in a coma in the US hospital after a road accident since February 14, on Thursday said they got an appointment for an emergency visa to travel to America. The family had sought the state and union government’s intervention after failing to get a visa appointment from the US consulate for the last 10 days.

Neelam Shinde, 35, was critically injured in a car accident in California on February 14 and is currently in the ICU of a hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, who lives in Satara, has been trying to secure a visa since he learned of the incident. He even visited the US consulate seeking an urgent visa, but could not get the appointment.



“After the help from various quarters, we received a phone call and email about an appointment for a visa at the US Consulate in Mumbai on Friday morning,” said a Neelam’s relative.



NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's help to get Shinde a visa. “Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalized in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance. Requesting Hon.@DrSJaishankar Ji, @meaMADAD, and @IndianEmbassyUS to kindly look into the matter and help,” Sule posted on X.



Nilam Shinde, who has been studying in the US for four years and is in her final year of studies, sustained severe fractures and head and chest injuries after being allegedly hit by a vehicle. Her family did not receive news of the accident until two days later.



According to the family, she had to undergo immediate surgery due to the head injury. In the wake of her condition, the hospital sent an e-mail to the family, asking them to come to the US as soon as possible.