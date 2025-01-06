Family of four killed in accident involving illegal dumper truck in Rajasthan

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple and their two children on Sunday evening when an illegally mined gravel-laden dumper truck without a number plate rammed into their motorcycle in Jalore district. The victims, identified as Uttampuri (32), his wife Pinta Devi (30), and their sons Chintu (8) and Raju (5), were traveling from Bawatra to Kora to attend a condolence meeting at Pinta Devi’s parents’ residence.

The accident occurred around 5pm on the Bhinmal-Jivana road. Police said the dumper truck hit the motorcycle and dragged it, leading to fatal injuries. The family was rushed to a hospital, but all four were declared dead on arrival. Uttampuri, a daily wage laborer, is survived by his eldest son Rahul (11), who lives with his grandparents.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents, who blocked the Bhinmal-Jivana road, demanding immediate action against the gravel mafia and those responsible for the accident. Protesters alleged that police quickly removed the dumper truck from the site, raising suspicions of negligence.

Senior officials, including the district superintendent of police, arrived at the scene to pacify the crowd. The road blockade was lifted around 9:30pm after assurances were given to arrest the truck owner and driver within 24 hours and to begin a crackdown on illegal gravel mining from Monday.

Protesters accused authorities of ignoring rampant illegal mining in the area, blaming the negligence for the rising number of fatal accidents. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.