Fake Bumble profile of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman goes viral

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fake Bumble profile has gone viral, sparking an interesting debate on the internet.

The parody account mocks Sitharaman's role as the finance minister and there was mixed reaction towards it from the netizens.













The fake profile claims the finance minister as a 24-year-old lady with a bemusing job designation as "Chief Tax Slayer at ministry".

The bio reads: "“I don’t believe in love at first sight, but I do believe in GST on everything you own. I’ve raised more taxes than your ex raised red flags. Swipe right if you're into women who can deduct happiness, itemize suffering, and maximize your stress. I'm not your girlfriend; I'm your liability."

The profile has more quirky description. When asked to share a "humble brag", Sitharaman of the parody account responds: "I can drain your bank account without breaking a sweat.”

Under the My dream is to, the description goes: "Create a tax system so strict that it makes everyone wish they'd never crossed me."

Under the description of "one thing one need to know about her", the response reads: "I'll tax your salary, your sanity, and your soul. No exemptions, no mercy -- just fiscal domination"

While the satirical profile garnered a riot of laughter, there was mixed reaction on social media platforms like X.

At the same time, a few netizens felt the fake account was belittling a serious political leader's work. They questioned the rhetoric behind using public figures in such light-hearted, and disrespectful way.

One another user termed the creation of the fake profile as "disgusting abomination. This is a totally disrespectful and downright sexist thing to do."

Yet another user mentioned that the act was a cyber crime and the person who created the profile should be arrested.�