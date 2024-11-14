Fake Bomb Alert on Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Forces Emergency Landing

Raipur: A flyer in the Nagpur- Kolkata Indigo flight on Thursday raised a fake bomb alert forcing its emergency landing in Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur, police said.

According to the police, a passenger, identified as Animesh Mandal, approached one of the crew members of the flight when the plane was in the air and raised the bomb alert.

This forced the flight to divert its route and make an emergency landing in Raipur airport.

“Police learnt through the Air Traffic Control (ATC) that a member of the crew of the Indigo flight 6E.812 got the information from a passenger, Animesh Mandal, about bomb in the plane”, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Raipur district, Santosh Singh told this newspaper.

The incident happened at around 8.40 in the morning.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Raipur police entered the plane and evacuated all the passengers.

The security teams checked the plane, passengers and the baggage thoroughly and found no explosives or any suspicious things in the flight, he said.

“It proved to be a hoax”, police said.

The plane had 187 passengers and six crew members.

Later, the Nagpur-based flyer Mandal was arrested in connection with the incident and produced before the local court.