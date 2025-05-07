Fake Advisory Alert: Did India Ask Citizens to Stock Up Essentials?



In this back-drop, a social media message was in circulation with a claim that the Government of India has issued an advisory.

"Dear All, In light of the ongoing tense situation at the border, we urge everyone to remain calm, stay alert and take the following precautionary measures to ensure your safety and preparedness," the message reads.





The message further goes on to list essential items such as stock of non-perishable food, medicines, backup power source, a well equipped power source among others and requests everyone to keep these items ready at home.

However, according to the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact check team no such advisory has been issued by the government.



"An image of an advisory is being shared online, claiming that the Government has urged individuals to take precautionary measures and keep essential items ready at home. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #FAKE. The government has not issued any such advisory," PIB wrote in a post on X.