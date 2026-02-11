Fadnavis Urges Restraint Amid Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Sabotage Claims

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said a crucial investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is underway into the plane crash that claimed the life of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and urged people not to jump to conclusions before the probe is completed.

The CM’s remarks came a day after NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and Ajit Pawar’s nephew, Rohit Pawar, alleged that there were grounds to suspect sabotage and demanded a thorough investigation, including by multiple foreign agencies.

Responding to Rohit Pawar’s allegations, Mr. Fadnavis said that several people had raised doubts about the incident. “Rohit Pawar has also raised some doubts. Ajit Dada Pawar was one of Maharashtra’s senior and most beloved leaders. The demand for a thorough investigation into the accident is appropriate. In fact, I was the first to make this demand,” he said.

The CM said he had written to the Centre seeking an appropriate investigation into the crash, following which the Union civil aviation minister constituted a special inquiry committee. “He has also written to me in this regard,” he added.

However, Mr. Fadnavis cautioned that drawing conclusions before the completion of the probe would only create confusion. “The DGCA is conducting the investigation and the CID is also carrying out a parallel enquiry. The black box has been recovered along with the rear parts of the aircraft. Let the probe be completed,” he said.

Asserting that there should be no doubt cast on Indian investigative agencies, Mr. Fadnavis said, “Our probe agencies are of international standards. Some smaller countries also seek assistance from Indian agencies.”

He also suggested that Rohit Pawar formally convey his apprehensions to the DGCA. “There is no problem in expressing doubts, but it should not be done for political purposes. There should be no politics over Ajit Pawar’s demise. All the truth behind this accident should come out. I am confident that all facts will be revealed through the investigation,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Earlier, the NCP (SP) MLA had raised a series of questions about the sequence of events leading up to the plane crash. He questioned the sudden change in the travel itinerary, including whether the flight timing was altered and why the pilots were replaced at the last minute. He pointed to discrepancies between the DGCA report and ATC transcripts and raised concerns over the aircraft’s transponder, alleging it was switched off nearly a minute before the crash. He also questioned why the aircraft took off despite poor visibility and why a landing attempt was made at Baramati when Pune airport was reportedly identified as a backup. He further claimed that the pilot remained silent in the final moments, while only the co-pilot was heard saying “oh shit” seconds before the crash.