Fadnavis to drop 30% ministers from Shinde cabinet

Mumbai: Even almost a week after the formation of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, cabinet expansion has not taken place. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar have gone to New Delhi to meet the BJP’s top leadership to finalise the names of cabinet ministers.

According to the sources, around 30 per cent of ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government will not be repeated in Devendra Fadnavis’s government. All three parties have finalised the power sharing formula. According to sources. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena will get 11 to 12 cabinet berths, NCP will get 10 berths and remaining 23 will remain with the BJP. However, the cabinet is not going to be expanded to its full strength.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday met Eknath Shinde at latter’s residence to discuss the power sharing formula.

The sources said that the BJP is insisting to decide names of the cabinet ministers from Shiv Sena quota. However, it has caused an unrest within the Shiv Sena resulting in Eknath Shinde to drop his plan to go to New Delhi with Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, said that the three leaders were to meet the BJP’s central leaders Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda for the final approval of the power sharing formula and confirmation of the names of the MLAs for ministers.

“The names of ministers and a formula of the portfolios distribution has been sent to the BJP’s central leadership for their final approval,” the sources said.

The people aware of the power sharing formula said that the BJP will keep home, revenue, urban development departments and give PWD, rural development and agriculture to Shiv Sena. Finance department will remain with the NCP.