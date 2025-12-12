Fadnavis Slams Opposition’s Farmers Aid Claims As Misinformation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation about the assistance extended to farmers from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The criticism came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that while the fund received Rs 106.57 crore in October, only Rs 75,000 was disbursed to farmers.

Countering the charge, Mr. Fadnavis said that farmers had received Rs 61 crore from the CMRF over the past three months.

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rainfall and flooding in September, causing widespread devastation across Marathwada and parts of western Maharashtra. In response, the state government on October 7 announced a Rs 31,628-crore compensation package to support over 60 lakh farmers who suffered extensive crop damage and soil erosion. Following this, legislators, MPs and citizens began contributing to the CMRF to aid affected farmers.

In a post on X, Mr. Danve, the former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, wrote: “Devendra Fadnavis has turned out to be the miserly chief of a generous state. For the farmers affected by heavy rains, people sent billions of rupees to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in October. But the state’s chief spent only Rs 75,000. This money is meant to help people in distress. Does the government consider this an election fund given by their industrialist friends?”

Responding to the allegations, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X that “selective information leads to misunderstanding,” adding that the figures quoted by Mr. Danve were factually incorrect.

“Providing statistics for just October creates misunderstandings. Moreover, this information is incorrect. An inquiry has been initiated into why such wrong information was provided, and action will be taken against those responsible,” the CMO said.

It added that assistance worth Rs 61.51 crore was disbursed from the CMRF during October, November and December. “The CM’s Relief Fund is expended on a daily basis. Therefore, the total amount increases every day. Drawing conclusions based solely on one month’s data is incorrect.”

The CMO further clarified that farmers are not dependent solely on the CMRF for assistance. Aid is also being provided through the Relief and Rehabilitation Department and other government departments. Over Rs 14,000 crore from the special package has already been deposited directly into farmers’ accounts, the statement said, adding that the disbursement process is still ongoing.