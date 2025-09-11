Fadnavis Slams Karnataka CM over Metro Renaming

Mumbai: The Karnataka government’s move to rename Shivaji Nagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary has triggered a political row in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis terming it as an insult to legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Condemning the Karnataka government’s move, Fadnavis said, “It’s an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress has continued its tradition of insulting the Maratha warrior king since the time of Nehru, who made comments against Shivaji Maharaj in his book ‘Discovery of India.’

Speaking at a recent event at St Mary’s Basilica in Shivaji Nagar, Siddaramaiah said he had proposed to the Centre that the upcoming station carry St Mary’s name.

Fadnavis added that he was praying that the Almighty would give Siddaramaiah the sense not to go ahead with such a decision, which he said was based on religion and disrespectful to the Maratha warrior king.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress’ ally in Maharashtra, said that the matter should not be politicised, adding that the party will write to Siddaramaiah and urge him to name the metro station after Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Anand Dubey, the party’s spokesperson, said, “Public sentiments should be respected. Politics should be avoided.”

Dubey also criticised the BJP, accusing it of lacking the moral right. “The BJP has no moral right to talk about Shivaji Maharaj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a Shivaji statue in the Arabian Sea. There has been no progress since. The BJP should not stoke the fire. We will talk to our ally and find a solution.”