Fadnavis Puts Delhi Move Speculation To Rest

Mumbai: Dismissing speculations that he might shift to national politics, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has once again asserted that he will remain in Maharashtra.

“Many people think I should move to Delhi, but I tell them all that I am right here in Mumbai. I am serving the people of Maharashtra sincerely, and I will continue to do so,” Fadnavis said.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis maintained that the people of Maharashtra and the central leadership had entrusted him with the state’s responsibility, which he would continue to fulfil.

When asked about the speculation sparked by his visit to Delhi, Fadnavis remarked, “Speculation happens whether I am in Delhi or Mumbai. I feel there are many idle people who enjoy discussing me, so let them enjoy it. Those who want to float balloons let them do so, those who want to indulge in kite flying, let them continue doing it. I am in Maharashtra and will remain there,” he added.

Speaking on his New Delhi visit, Fadnavis stated that the meeting with PM Modi covered various development works in Maharashtra, pending projects and the need for cooperation from the Centre.

“The meeting, which addressed highways, railways, metro lines, and river-linking projects, proved significant for the state’s development. “I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the state’s administration and various projects, including ongoing initiatives involving the Central government. I also outlined the assistance expected from the Centre. Whenever we seek help or hold discussions, the dialogue is always constructive,” Fadnavis said.

He also mentioned meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying a request had been made to the Centre for financial assistance via JICA for the Sea-Link project. “A request was also submitted seeking the necessary clearance from the Union Finance Ministry for the project. Nirmala Sitharaman has assured she would consider the proposal positively,” Fadnavis said.

I also met Bhupender Yadav and briefed him on certain pending clearances related to the environment and forests, he added.