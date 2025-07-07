Fadnavis Launches Podcast Maharashtra Dharma

Mumbai: In a bid to counter the opposition parties’ allegations of being anti-Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched ‘Maharashtra Dharma’ podcast highlighting the knowledge shared by the state’s saints and icons. The first episode titled “Maharashtra Dharma: Foundation and Formation” was launched on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi — an auspicious day in Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra produced not just warriors, but protectors of dharma, visionaries of the nation, and architects of modern India. Though we may not be the direct descendants of Dnyaneshwar, Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we are the carriers of their intellectual legacy. With their knowledge, sacrifice, and courage, they shaped this state,” Mr. Fadnavis said in the first episode.

The interview for this podcast was conducted by renowned thinker, scholar of saint literature, and descendant of Sant Jagadguru Tukaram Maharaj — Dr. Sadanand More. An official statement from the CM’s office said Mr. Fadnavis had hosted a television show “Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy” (I am CM speaking) during his first tenure as Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019. Now, he will connect with people through the increasingly popular medium of podcasts.

The podcast has been launched amidst the growing charges of opposition leaders, especially Uddhav Thackeray, who have often termed Mr. Fadnavis and the BJP as anti-Maharashtra.

In the podcast, Mr Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra Dharma is a moral code to live life which tells us to think rationally, behave with a spirit of service, and stand with valour. From Saint Dyaneshwar’s verses to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s sword and from the courage of Mahatma Phule to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s standpoint, the chain was never broken and continued to move forward.”

“Preserving, nurturing, and advancing the intellectual legacy of Maharashtra's saints and icons is our duty,” said the CM.

In the podcast, Fadnavis also talked about the ‘wari’ tradition of devotees walking all the way to Pandharpur to seek Lord Vitthal’s blessings. “Rarely does such a pilgrimage exist globally, one that symbolises social equality,” he said.

Paying rich tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the CM said the legendary king fought not for power, but for dharma, country and culture. He said Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a poet, warrior, and scholar, followed with valour and sacrifice. He also recalled the contributions of Ahilyabai Holkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Lokmanya Tilak, Dr Ambedkar, Sant Gadge Baba and Tukdoji Maharaj.