Fadnavis invites Shinde to join cabinet after staking claim

Fadnavis, who is set to take oath as the Chief Minister, emphasised the need for collaborative governance. "Our priority is to ensure the state's development and the welfare of its citizens. I appeal to Eknath Shinde and his party to join us in this mission. Together, we can achieve greater progress for Maharashtra," he said.

The BJP, along with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, had earlier demonstrated its majority in the Assembly by securing the support of independent and smaller parties. The coalition’s claim to power follows weeks of political maneuvering and speculation about alliances.

Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion last year caused a split in the Shiv Sena and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, has yet to respond to the invitation. Sources close to the leader suggested he is consulting his party members before making a decision.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis assured the public that the new government would prioritize addressing key issues, including infrastructure development, investment in agriculture, and resolving the financial challenges faced by the state.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place in the coming days, with BJP and alliance leaders emphasizing stability and effective governance as the new administration’s main goals.