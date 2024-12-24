Fadnavis govt resumes ‘Ladki Bahin’ payments

Mumbai:Devendra Fadanvis Government on Tuesday began to transfer the money to the beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme (MMLBS), which had helped the BJP-led Mahayuti to retain power in Maharashtra. After the imposition of Model Code Conduct (MCC), transfer of money was stopped. Maharashtra Child and Women Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said that the December instalment of the scheme is being transferred to the beneficiaries of MMLBS in phase wise manner.

Around 2.63 crores women had applied for MMLBS till the last day of application in October this year. Of these, 2,43,26,294 women were found eligible for monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 under the scheme. Before the imposition of MCC, the government had transferred five months’ installments. Installment of Rs 1,500 for the month of November was paid in advance before the elections were announced.

“The benefits of the scheme have not been transferred to 21,13,535 eligible women due to the non seeding of Adhar card or other technical glitches,” a source said.

Officials said that they have now seeded the aadhar card with the banks so that all the eligible beneficiaries can get the benefits of the schemes. In addition to this, they have also added new beneficiaries, who applied before October 15.

“We have now a total eligible 2.47 crore beneficiaries,” the officials said. Those, who have not received any installments, would be given the benefits of the scheme from the time of their application. But, those who filed their applications before August 2024, would be given all the installments of the scheme,” the official said.

Ms. Tatkare said that the government had credited five installments to more than 2.34 crore beneficiaries before October 9. “The process, which was stopped due to the model code of conduct for the assembly elections, has been resumed and we have credited the December installment in the bank accounts of more than 67 lakh women today. We will transfer the money to all the women in the next four to five days in a phase wise manner,” she said.

After a setback in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the Mahayuti government had launched the MMLBY scheme in June this year. Under the scheme, women in the 21-65 age group having less than Rs 2.50 lakh annual family income are provided Rs 1,500 cash per month. The government had earmarked Rs 46,000 crore for the MMLBY annually in its budget.

In its manifesto for the Assembly election, the Mahayuti had promised to increase the monthly installment from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 if voted to power. While speaking on the promise of Rs 2,100 per month under the scheme, Ms. Tatkare said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will take a decision during the next budget.