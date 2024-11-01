Fadnavis confident of convincing rebels to work for party

Both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances are facing a major challenge of pacifying rebels before November 4, which is the last day for nominations withdrawal. More than 50 leaders denied tickets by their parties have filed nominations as independent candidates.

BJP has dropped at least eight MLAs and is now facing a rebellion in most of these seats. The rebels have either filed their nominations as independents or are willing to campaign against the candidate nominated by the party.

However, Fadnavis said that he was confident of convincing all the rebels to work for the party. “They are our own people and it is our responsibility to talk to them and convince them. Many times there is displeasure (over ticket distribution), but we are confident of convincing all of them to work for the party,” he said in Nagpur.

The former chief minister is contesting the November 20 election from the Nagpur South-West assembly constituency.

Fadnavis earlier too had said every party had rebel candidates and the party was trying to convince most of the rebels and help them withdraw their nominations.

“Rebel candidates exist in every party and we are trying to help most of the rebels understand and withdraw their nominations. However, in some places, it will be a friendly fight,” he had said.

The Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena 56, the undivided NCP 54 and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41.