Fadnavis Claims Maharashtra Received More Than 50 Percent of Country’s FDI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday claimed that Maharashtra has attracted the highest Foreign Direct Investment (52.46 per cent of the entire FDI in India) in the first quarter of the current financial year 2024-2025. Citing the quarterly report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Mr. Fadnavis said that Maharashtra attracted Rs 70,795 crore, which is 52.46 per cent of the country's total FDI. Reacting to the BJP leader’s claim, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said that they have been consistently stating that if the Modi government doesn't pull Maharashtra’s feet, the state would remain at the number one position forever.

The opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been targeting the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra over the alleged shifting of mega projects from the state to neighboring Gujarat.

Referring to the quarterly report from the DPIIT, the deputy chief minister said that Maharashtra attracted more than half of the country's FDI. “Maharashtra leads in FDI with a staggering 52.46 per cent of India's total investment! Maharashtra which is consecutively ranked No. 1 for last 2 years in FDI, now has secured maximum investment i.e 52.46% of India's total FDI in the 1st quarter of the financial year 2024-2025,” he said in a post on his X handle.

According to the DPIIT report, Rs 1,34,959 crore worth FDI flowed into the country in the first quarter and Maharashtra has attracted the highest share.

“With an unparalleled investment of Rs 70,795 crore between April and June 2024, Maharashtra has once again affirmed its position as India's top destination for foreign investment!,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

He also said that Maharashtra has received Rs 3,62,161 crore of foreign investments from 2014 to 2019, when he was chief minister of the state.

“We said from the day 1 that we would do five years' work in just 2.5 years. So, in just two years and three months, we have brought in Rs 3,14,318 crore investment! And still, the second quarter numbers are yet to be out…(sic),” the senior BJP leader said.