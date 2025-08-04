Fadnavis Calls Urgent Meeting To Bring Back Elephant Mahadevi From Vantara

Acknowledging the strong local sentiments, Fadnavis said a meeting has been scheduled with MLAs and MPs from the region to explore legal options. “We respect the public’s feelings. There is resentment in society regarding this issue and there are sentiments in the minds of devotees. We will examine possibilities for bringing Madhuri back,” he added.

However, the CM denied that the state government had any role in the relocation of Madhuri from Kolhapur to Vantara. “The directive to transfer Madhuri the elephant was issued by the Bombay High Court, and the Supreme Court upheld the order. The state merely submitted a report through the forest department,” he said.

While Kolhapur residents have opposed the relocation, officials have said that the transfer was done under judicial supervision to protect the elephant’s health and welfare.

The elephant’s relocation followed serious concerns raised by animal rights organisations. The Bombay High Court, in its July 16 order, noted that the elephant had been kept in chains and solitary confinement in Kolhapur, suffering from poor physical and mental health. Following this, the Supreme Court on July 28 directed that she be moved within two weeks to Vantara – a state-of-the-art rescue and rehabilitation facility.

Animal welfare organisation PETA India has welcomed the decision. According to them, Mahadevi was kept chained and isolated in Kolhapur for years. She reportedly displayed signs of mental illness, joint pain and overgrown nails due to neglect. At Vantara, she has been assured of proper medical attention, social interaction and an enriched habitat.