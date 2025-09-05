Fadnavis Assures No Impact Of Maratha Quota On OBCs

Mumbai: Amid growing unrest within the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday clarified that no blanket reservation has been granted to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He assured senior OBC leader and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal that recent government resolutions (GRs) addressing Maratha demands would not compromise the rights of the OBC community.

Meanwhile, security has been increased at Mr. Bhujbal’s residence following his vocal opposition to including Marathas in the OBC category.

The controversy erupted after the state government on Tuesday approved six of the eight demands raised by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, including the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette. This move allows Marathas from the Marathwada region to obtain Kunbi caste certificates after proving their Kunbi credentials. Kunbi caste is already listed in the OBC category.

The decision has triggered backlash from OBC leaders and communities who fear dilution of their reservation benefits.

The Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh has strongly opposed the issuance of Kunbi certificates to Marathas, emphasising that the OBC quota must remain untouched. Mr. Bhujbal, expressing his discontent, skipped the recent cabinet meeting where the GR was discussed.

Addressing the concerns, Chief Minister Fadnavis said he had spoken with Bhujbal and assured him that the GRs are based strictly on documentary evidence. “These resolutions are specific to those who can prove their Kunbi lineage through records in the Hyderabad Gazette. Only genuine cases from the Marathwada region will be eligible. No one will be allowed to misuse this provision,” he stated.

Mr. Fadnavis added that efforts are being made to clear all doubts raised by Mr. Bhujbal and other OBC leaders. “Some individuals are deliberately trying to create misunderstandings in society. However, for us, governance means inclusive progress. We want to move forward with all communities. The Maratha community has made a significant contribution to the formation of Maharashtra, and their welfare must be addressed. At the same time, OBC communities have also played a crucial role in the building of Swarajya,” the CM said.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who chairs the sub-committee for OBC welfare, reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining harmony. “As per the Hyderabad Gazette records, Kunbi certificates will be issued only to those Marathas who are legally eligible. There will be no conflict between the Maratha and OBC communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, which had launched a chain hunger strike at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur on August 30, called off its protest on Thursday after a meeting with OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save.