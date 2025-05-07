Fact Check: Did Pakistan Attack Indian Brigade Headquarters?

Pakistan claimed it shot down several Indian fighter jets in retaliation as two planes fell onto villages in India-controlled Kashmir.

At least seven civilians were also killed in the region by Pakistani shelling, the Indian army said in a statement.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors since the attack, which India has blamed Pakistan for backing terrorist outfits. Islamabad has denied the accusation.

Meanwhile, claims stating Indian Brigade Headquarters was attacked by Pakistan and shooting an Indian Rafele jet were making rounds online.

Busting the claims, the fact-check team of the Press Bureau Information (PIB) dismissed the online posts and clarified that it was fake news.