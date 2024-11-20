Extremists set fire to five trucks in Jharkhand amid elections

Extremists set five trucks ablaze in the Laat forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district late on Tuesday night. The vehicles, used for coal transportation, were completely destroyed.

The attack was accompanied by multiple rounds of firing, creating panic in the region amidst the ongoing elections.

According to reports, around 12 armed extremists intercepted the trucks returning from Latehar Tubed Colliery after delivering coal.

The attackers first assaulted the drivers before setting the vehicles on fire. Following the incident, they left behind a pamphlet in the name of the Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC), an extremist organization, taking responsibility for the attack.

The pamphlet issued a stern warning, stating, "If coal transportation is done without consulting the organization, the consequences will be severe."

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the site to investigate and has since launched raids to apprehend the extremists. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the area.

Just a few months ago, Naxalites set vehicles transporting coal on this route ablaze, leaving locals and coal transporters in fear.