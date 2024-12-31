Extending all possible help: Govt on death sentence to Kerala nurse in Yemen

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday that it is aware of the death sentence handed to Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse in Yemen, and is extending all possible assistance in her case. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand her family is exploring relevant options, and the government is providing all necessary support."

Nimisha Priya, a trained nurse, had been working in private hospitals in Yemen for several years. Her husband and young daughter had returned to India in 2014 due to financial reasons, coinciding with Yemen's civil war, which led to the suspension of new visas.In 2015, Nimisha partnered with a Yemeni national named Mahdi to establish a clinic in Sana’a. Under Yemeni law, only nationals are allowed to set up businesses, which led her to rely on Mahdi's support. During a visit to Kerala in the same year, Mahdi manipulated a wedding photograph of Nimisha, claiming he was her husband.According to Nimisha's mother's plea, Mahdi began to manipulate ownership documents for the clinic and withdrew money from Nimisha’s earnings, telling others she was his wife. Nimisha alleged that Mahdi subjected her to years of harassment, including physical abuse and threats at gunpoint. He also seized her passport to prevent her from leaving Yemen and stole her money and jewelry.Nimisha reported the abuse to local authorities, but instead of acting against Mahdi, the police arrested her, and she was imprisoned for six days. Upon her release, the abuse escalated, and Nimisha, desperate to retrieve her passport, sought help from a prison warden in 2017. Following the warden's advice, she attempted to sedate Mahdi to get her passport back. However, Mahdi, who was a substance abuser, overdosed and died shortly after the sedative was administered.The MEA has assured that it is closely monitoring the situation and providing all available support to Nimisha Priya and her family as they explore legal options.