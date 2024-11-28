Explosion Near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar; No Injuries Reported

An explosion occurred near a PVR cinema and the CRPF school in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area on Thursday morning, sparking alarm among residents. The loud blast, which happened around 7:50 am, caused damage to a school wall, nearby shops, and a parked car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Emergency teams, including fire tenders, police forensic units, and a bomb squad, were quickly deployed to the site. Preliminary investigations suggest the blast might have been caused by a crude bomb, though authorities are exploring all angles, including the possibility of a large firecracker. Samples from the scene have been collected for forensic analysis.

The incident led to heightened security measures, with the area cordoned off for investigation. CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine the sequence of events and any suspicious activity in the vicinity. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a multi-agency probe and assured residents that those responsible will be held accountable. He also urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation.

The explosion has raised safety concerns in the area, though officials clarified that no terror link has been established so far. Residents expressed unease about the incident, calling for strengthened security measures in public areas. Further details are awaited pending forensic reports and the conclusion of the investigation.