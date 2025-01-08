Explain why aren't you liable: Allahabad HC summons DM, SP in Hathras stampede case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has directed the then district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Hathras to personally appear on January 15 and explain why they should not be held liable for the stampede in 2024 that claimed 121 lives.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav on January 6 said such incidents were the result of poor arrangements made by the organisers.



"The organisers call innocent people for their benefit and due to lack of proper arrangements, such incidents happen. It is the responsibility of the administration to see whether there is proper arrangement of police force, medical, etc., or not," the judge said while hearing the bail plea of one Manju Devi.

The court further said, "In the past, many such incidents have been seen where lakhs of people gather in such events, poor and illiterate people gather due to faith and belief, and due to losing their temper, people die untimely in the stampede."

Government counsel Rupak Chaubey said the organisers sought permission estimating a crowd of 80,000 people, but a crowd of 2.5 lakh turned up at the venue.

On July 2, 2024, a stampede occurred during the "satsang" organised by the followers of Surajpal alias Bhole Baba in Fulrai Mughalgarhi Village of Hathras district leaving 121 dead and several injured.

While FIR was registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Brijesh Pandey, the petitioner's name cropped up during the investigation.

The court expressed the need for the district and police administration to take lessons from the Hathras incident and make proper arrangements for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to avoid such mishaps.

The court posted the hearing on January 15.