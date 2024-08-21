Experts Assess GLOF Risks at 6 Glacial Lakes in Arunachal Pradesh

Crowsfoot Glacier and many others are dotted with ice blue glacial lakes on the way to Jasper Crowsfoot Glacier and many others are dotted with ice blue glacial lakes on the way to Jasper

New Delhi:�For the first time, two teams of experts have been deployed to evaluate the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in six high-risk glacial lakes across Arunachal Pradesh, official sources reported. This initiative aims to assess the potential for GLOFs and explore mitigation strategies for these water bodies.

The teams are focusing on two high-altitude regions: Tawang and Dibang Valley, where the lakes are situated more than 11,000 feet above sea level. Out of 27 high-risk lakes identified by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) across five districts, the teams will examine three in each of Tawang and Dibang Valley.

In Tawang, the team led by deputy commissioner Kanki Darang commenced their expedition on August 19. They will study the glacial lake in the Mago area of Thingbu circle, along with two additional lakes in Jang and Zemithang sub-divisions.

Meanwhile, the team in Dibang Valley, directed by District Disaster Management Officer Kabang Lego, departed from Anini to assess two glacial lakes in Mipi circle. Although these lakes have been categorised as 'C' (low risk) by the NDMA, they possess the potential to cause GLOF events.

The initial phase of the study, which involves two lakes, is expected to take approximately 12 days. Following this, the teams will move on to a high-risk lake classified as 'A' (high risk) in the Etalin circle.

The experts, affiliated with the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure, will conduct comprehensive studies including accessibility, geo-coordinates, lake boundaries, area, elevation, local habitations, and specific locations. They will also assess the land cover of these lakes to support the installation of early warning systems by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and automatic weather stations by the Indian Meteorological Department.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the NDMA in response to the catastrophic GLOF event at South Lhonak lake in Sikkim in October 2023. The NDMA, in collaboration with technical and research institutions, has identified 27 high-risk glacial lakes in Arunachal Pradesh across the districts of Tawang (6), Kurung Kumey (1), Shi Yomi (1), Dibang Valley (16), and Anjaw (3).

The NDMA has emphasised the urgent need for mitigation measures, including the installation of early warning systems and automatic weather stations, to prevent potential damage from GLOFs. C-DAC has been appointed as the lead technical agency for this critical project.