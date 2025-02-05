Exit Polls Suggest BJP Win in Delhi

Several exit polls released on Wednesday projected a BJP win in Delhi, pushing aside the ruling AAP and leaving Congress with a little ground. The People’s Pulse survey predicted the BJP-led NDA might collect 51-60 seats, while the AAP would hover at 10-19 and the Congress at zero.

P-Marq and People’s Insight both saw a similar story: the BJP could touch the high 30s or low 40s, with the AAP holding its breath in the 20s, and the Congress still marginal.

JVC’s estimate put the BJP at 39-45, the AAP at 22-31, and the Congress at 0-2, while Poll Diary extended the BJP’s range to 42-50 and capped the AAP at 25 seats.



Chanakya Strategies suggest the BJP might get 39-44, the AAP around 25-28, and the Congress 2-3.













Two polls tipped the scales in the other direction: Wee Preside gave the AAP a high of 52, consigning the BJP to sub-25 figures and the Congress to near-invisibility. Mind Brink Media posited AAP’s tally close to 44-49, still relegating the BJP to the low 20s. A handful of polls, including Matrize, DV Research, and others, predicted a close contest, but none particularly flattered the Congress.



AAP leaders dismissed these predictions by citing past pollsters’ track records of understating the party’s performance drawing on their 2020 experience when exit polls missed the mark.



BJP leaders, meanwhile, claimed they welcome this “hint of change”.

With 36 seats needed for a majority in the 70-member Assembly, the numbers look bright for the saffron party—on paper, at least.

Election Commission is to announce the final results on February 8 before popping any celebratory confetti.

