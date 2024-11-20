Exit Polls: Maharashtra NDA 128-142, MVA 125-140, Jharkhand INDIA Bloc 37-47, NDA 31-40

After intense campaigns and elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, exit polls reveal varied predictions. Matrize and Peoples Pulse foresee a BJP-led alliance's win in both states, while P-Marq and Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra predict a hung house in Maharashtra. Axis My India bucks the trend, projecting a clear INDIA bloc victory in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Exit poll



NDA- 31-40

India:37- 47

Others:01-06

Maharashtra Exit Polls:

NDA- 128-142

MVA:125- 140

Others:18-23





































