Exit polls: Congress poised for victory in Haryana and J&K polls

As voting concluded in Haryana's 90 Assembly seats and for Jammu & Kashmir's 90 seats three-phase polling the exit polls indicate that the Congress is set for a strong comeback, with a projected 55-62 seats according to NDTV's Poll of Polls.

While in J& K the Congress-National Conference alliance is set to cross the majority mark. The J&K election holds great significance as it is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.