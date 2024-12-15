Excessive Heat Among Most Searched Terms in India in 2024

India grappled with scorching temperatures during the summer months, with several regions witnessing prolonged heatwaves that affected millions. Searches related to excessive heat included tips on staying cool, hydration strategies, heatstroke prevention, and government advisories. Experts linked the rising interest to increased public awareness of climate change and its tangible impacts on day-to-day life.

Apart from heat-related concerns, the report also highlighted a spike in searches for topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools. Indians explored AI-driven solutions, applications, and career opportunities, showcasing the nation's eagerness to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. Queries about AI often accompanied searches for terms like "machine learning," "AI tools," and "ethical AI."

Google India stated that these trends underline the dual priorities of the population—adapting to environmental challenges while embracing rapid technological progress. The search patterns also reflect heightened interest in health and safety during extreme weather conditions, a theme expected to persist as climate events grow more severe.

The "Year in Search" data offers a snapshot of India’s collective mindset in 2024, capturing how citizens navigated immediate concerns like excessive heat and explored transformative technologies that promise to shape the future.