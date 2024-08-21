Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to start political outfit

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren announced on Wednesday that he plans to launch a new political outfit, affirming that he will not be stepping away from politics.

Speaking to the media in his native village of Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Soren stated, "This marks a new chapter in my life. I won’t quit politics, as I have received immense love and support from my followers. Though a chapter has closed, I may form a new outfit."

The 67-year-old tribal leader, known as the “Kolhan Tiger” for his significant role in the movement for a separate Jharkhand state in the 1990s, expressed disappointment that no one from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had reached out to him. "This is the land of Jharkhand. I have struggled since my student days, participating in the agitation for a separate Jharkhand under the leadership of party supremo Shibu Soren," he said.

Soren, a veteran leader of the JMM, also indicated that he might consider aligning with another party if he finds a like-minded organization. "I posted what I felt was proper. The entire country is aware of my thoughts," he remarked, referencing a post he made on social media platform X on August 18.

On Sunday, Champai Soren arrived in Delhi amid speculation that he might switch to the BJP. In a lengthy post on X, he described the "bitter humiliation" he experienced as chief minister, which led him to seek an alternative path. However, he insisted that his visit to Delhi was personal and that he did not meet with any BJP leaders during his three-day stay.

"After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path," Soren said, alleging that all his government programs in the first week of July were abruptly canceled by the party leadership without his knowledge.

Champai Soren, a senior leader and close associate of JMM's founding leader Shibu Soren, assumed office as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, following the resignation of his predecessor Hemant Soren, who stepped down just before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was re-elected as the party's legislature party leader, leading to Champai Soren’s exit from the chief minister’s post.



