Ex Congress Leader Sajjan Kumar Convicted in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case related to the killing of a father-son duo in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. The court has scheduled arguments on the sentence for February 18.

Kumar, a senior Congress leader at the time, is already serving a life sentence in another anti-Sikh riots case linked to killings in Delhi Cantt. The 1984 riots erupted following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, leading to widespread violence against the Sikh community.

This latest conviction marks another legal setback for Kumar, who has long faced allegations of instigating violence during the riots. The sentencing hearing next week will determine the additional punishment he may receive.