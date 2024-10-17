Ex-BJD MLA Accuses Party Leader of Sabotage Amid Post-Election Tensions

Bhubaneswar: Internal strife within Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) once again came to light following the 2024 election, with former MLA Latika Pradhan accusing fellow party leader and Aska MP candidate, Ranjita Sahu, of sabotage. Pradhan claims Sahu conspired with the BJP, leading to the party’s defeat in Ganjam district.



In a bold move, Pradhan met with BJD president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, urging him to take immediate action against Sahu, whom she likened to “Bibhisan”—a reference to betrayal from the Indian epic Ramayana. Pradhan alleged that Sahu actively worked against the party’s interests in both the Kabisuryanagar and Aska parliamentary constituencies during the election, which resulted in significant losses for the BJD.



“Ranjita Sahu joined hands with the BJP in the last elections, and she is repeating the same now. I have requested our party president to address this,” Pradhan stated.



She also noted that the Aska parliamentary seat, a BJD stronghold since the days of Biju Patnaik, was lost to the opposition due to Sahu’s alleged involvement.



Pradhan claimed to possess evidence, including video recordings from public meetings, that prove Sahu’s supporters openly pledged their votes to the BJP. These recordings, according to Pradhan, demonstrate clear anti-party activities. She further noted that while she continues to receive responsibilities within the party, Sahu has not been assigned any tasks since the election.



In response to the allegations, Ranjita Sahu maintained her composure and deferred judgment until she could properly address the issue with the party president.



“Whatever issues exist, I will inform our party president. I haven't heard the specific allegations made against me, but I will review them and take it up with the leadership,” Sahu said. She emphasised that post-election reviews have already been conducted and that efforts are ongoing to strengthen the party.



According to political analysts, the internal conflict reflects the underlying tensions within the BJD, as the party grapples with its recent electoral setbacks.



“The BJD, which was once seen as a disciplined party, now battles increasing internal conflicts. How these allegations will impact the party's leadership and future strategy remains to be seen,” said Prasanna Mohanty, an analyst.

