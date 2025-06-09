Ex-Bangladesh Prez Returns Home, Govt Says Not to Be Arrested

New Delhi: Former Awami League leader and President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid returned to Dhaka from Thailand on Monday, where he is believed to have left the country on May 8, 2024, in the midst of civil unrest in the country. His return has kicked off debate and questions whether he should be arrested and put on trial for human rights violations by Sheikh Hasina’s government. The former President is one of the accused in the July uprising “murder case” registered in January this year.

However, the Bangladesh government has not taken any action on ailing Mr Hamid as of now and Home Advisor Lt gen (Rtd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Monday that there is no arrest warrant against him as of now so no action can be taken. He added that an investigation is going on the allegations against him and several others, and whoever is found culpable will be brought to justice.

“No one will be arrested without investigation in the cases related to the July–August uprising. Many of the cases from the July movement have not yet been investigated. Once the investigations are complete, anyone proven guilty will certainly be brought under the law. We want to ensure that no innocent person is punished. Therefore, only those found guilty after investigation will face legal action. No one is above the law,” Mr Chowdhury was quoted by Dhaka Tribune as saying during a press meeting.

81-year-old Mr Hamid had left Dhaka on May 8 during the peak of students uprising. He was spotted in a wheelchair wearing lungi while boarding the Thai Airways flight. While Mr Hamid’s departure was seen as him fleeing the country in the wake of unrest, his departure prompted protests by Students Against Discrimination (SAD) who wanted him to be tried for murder. However, sources close to Mr Hamid had said he had gone for treatment as his condition was deteriorating.

Upon his arrival, Mr Hamid, accompanied by his son and brother-in-law, was brought down from the aircraft in a wheelchair.

With pressure mounting on the interim government to arrest Mr Hanid and try him for murder of students who had died during police firing during the July uprising last year. Prothom Alo reported that when questioned by media on the possibility of taking legal action against the former President, Mr Chowdhury said the report of the interim committee is yet to come and that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation of the case.

"You (journalists) yourselves are saying there are many cases. Some of those cases have not yet been investigated. After the investigation, whoever is found guilty will be brought under the law....You always emphasise that innocent people must not be punished under any circumstances. So let us conduct the investigation properly. Whoever is found guilty—no matter who they are—will certainly be brought under the law,” Daily Star quoted Mr Chowdhury saying.