EVM stops working at Maharashtra's Nashik district polling booth

Nashik: Voting in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, was temporarily halted due to technical issues with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at multiple polling stations. The malfunction affected both Control Units and Balloting Units of the EVMs, leading election authorities to replace the faulty machines with backup units from reserve stock.

As a result of the technical glitch, voters had to wait briefly before casting their votes. Indelible ink was applied to voters’ fingers as a temporary measure while the issue was being resolved. Election officials ensured that the votes already cast were safely stored in the Control Unit’s memory and that any affected Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips would also be counted.

District Collector and Returning Officer Jalaj Sharma assured that the situation was handled quickly, and voting resumed after the malfunction was fixed. Sharma explained that the issue was linked to a wiring problem, which was resolved by a technician without causing significant delays.

The Election Commission follows a strict protocol for EVM malfunctions, ensuring that the voting process remains secure. Despite the brief disruption, the smooth continuation of polling was ensured across the affected booths.