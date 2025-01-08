Every citizen of this country akin to a soldier: IAF chief

New Delhi:�IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh on Wednesday said that every citizen of India is akin to a soldier and that while serving the country in uniform has a different charm, one can also serve the nation even without donning military colours. In his address at the ongoing Republic Day National Cadet Corps (NCC) Camp at Delhi Cantonment, he underlined the ethos of the NCC, noting that this is the place where people from different backgrounds "become one," embodying the essence of India.

He said that the young minds of India, trained at the NCC and the Republic Day camp, are being prepared for nation-building, as they are the future of India who will later take up various professions.

"I have heard many cadets express a desire to join the armed forces -- the Army, Navy, and Air Force. It's wonderful that you want to, as serving the nation in uniform has a distinct charm. But to serve the nation, one may not necessarily need to wear a uniform. This is something we must remember," the IAF chief said.

He further said that service to the nation is not confined to those in uniform, nor is patriotism limited to them, rather "it resides in everyone, every citizen of this country," he added.

He recounted a visit to a camp to emphasise his point. "Somebody there said -- 'Every soldier is a citizen in uniform, and every citizen is a soldier out of uniform'. I think that is the way... Each and every citizen of this country is a soldier, and should look after the country, to ensure its safety and security...," the air chief marshal said.

"So whether we wear a uniform or not, we can serve the nation. The values learned here will guide you throughout your life, no matter which career path you choose," he said. He illustrated his point of becoming a good citizen by displaying discipline akin to a soldier, in public or private life.

For instance, he encouraged respecting traffic laws, whether or not a police officer is present to enforce them, or whether a penalty is in place. Earlier on his arrival, the air chief marshal was welcomed by NCC cadets and a school band treated him to a performance.

He later reviewed the guard of honor presented by the cadets and attended a colourful cultural program at the venue. "The cultural program was full of energy and enthusiasm, the IAF chief remarked. "I think this is where we bring the entire nation together. People from various cultures, traditions, and religions come together here, and that is what defines India."

The values of leadership, self-discipline, unity, and patriotism you will learn here will hold you in good stead, whichever career you choose, the air chief marshal told the cadets. A total of 2,361 NCC cadets from across the country are participating in the month-long Republic Day camp, which began on December 30 and will culminate with the Prime Minister's Rally on January 27.

The annual event also includes 917 girl cadets, the largest contingent so far.�