ETS Appoints Mona Agarwal as GM of Global Capability Centers

Hyderabad: ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization, has appointed Mona Agarwal as General Manager to lead its Global Capability Center (GCC) in India. This appointment marks a critical step in ETS’s ongoing expansion within India’s rapidly growing GCC landscape, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to innovation and talent development.

“I am excited to lead ETS’s Global Capability Centers in India at such a dynamic time for both the company and the education sector. Hyderabad is not only a hub of operational excellence for ETS but also a source of incredible talent and innovation,” said Mona Agarwal.

ETS’s Global Capability Centers have played a pivotal role in driving the organization’s global strategies since their inception over a year ago. The company plans to grow its workforce to approximately 600 employees by 2025, with 60% of roles based in Hyderabad and 40% in Delhi/NCR. While this reflects both the hiring of new talent and the inclusion of existing employees, the focus remains on enhancing ETS’s operational capabilities across key areas such as Finance, Human Resources, technology, business intelligence, and assessment operations.

This expansion reflects ETS’s ability to keep pace with the growing trend of GCCs in India, as the country becomes an increasingly important global hub for talent, technology, and innovation. ETS is actively recruiting for critical roles such as Psychometricians, Assessment Developers, Remote Proctors, and AI/ML Engineers, all of whom will contribute to shaping the future of educational assessment globally.

“ETS's focus is on building capabilities that will shape the future of education and the workforce," said Dennis Stetzel, Senior Vice President, Production and Delivery, at ETS. "We look forward to leveraging the extraordinary talent in India, under Mona's leadership, to expand and enhance impactful learning solutions worldwide.”

Mona Agarwal brings over 25 years of leadership experience in managing and scaling global operations, having held senior roles in the education, media, and software industries. Her expertise in operational excellence, technology integration, and global project management will be instrumental in advancing ETS’s mission of driving educational innovation through its GCCs.