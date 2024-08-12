Ernakulam CBI court sentences customs havildar to four years imprisonment

New Delhi: A special judge for CBI cases in Ernakulam on Monday sentenced K. N. Suresh, the then Head Havildar of Central Excise and Customs at Calicut International Airport in Malappuram, to four years’ imprisonment with fine of Rs.10,000 in a case of bribery.



The CBI had registered the instant case on December 25, 2014 against unknown customs officers posted at Calicut airport international passenger arrival terminal based on a complaint It was alleged that the accused persons while working in air customs, Calicut airport during the period from July 15, 2013 to December 25, 2014 committed criminal misconduct by abusing their official position and obtained illegal gratification other than legal remuneration amounting to 150 UAE Dirhum as bribe from the complainant, a passenger coming from abroad for releasing a 32 inch LED TV carried by him, instead of imposing customs duty.

A charge sheet was filed by CBI on January 29, 2016 against two accused including the Head Havildar. After trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly. The other accused was acquitted by the court.