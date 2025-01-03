Enviable Solar Energy Adoption: Tata Power’s Southern Odisha headquarters transformed into a ‘Green Office’

Berhampur: Once a conventional workspace, Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has transformed its corporate building into a green office, powered entirely by solar energy. This move is seen as a significant step in TPSODL’s broader mission to champion eco-friendly practices and renewable energy across Southern Odisha.

TPSODL has installed a 100KW rooftop solar plant at its corporate office in Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district. This rooftop solar plant generates around 12,000 units of electricity each month, meeting the daily energy needs of the office while also creating a surplus. Over the next 25 years, this initiative is expected to prevent approximately 2,800 tons of CO₂ (carbon dioxide) emissions, showcasing TPSODL’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and adopting sustainable energy solutions.

Marking a significant milestone, the ‘Green Office Initiative’ began operations from New Year’s Day, symbolising a fresh start towards sustainability. From this New Year, the corporate office operates entirely on solar energy, reflecting TPSODL’s vision of a greener and more sustainable future.

Commenting on the achievement, Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, said, “We are proud to announce that our corporate office is now a Green Office. By switching to solar energy, we are setting an example of sustainable living and affordable energy solutions. TPSODL is dedicated to promote solar adoption throughout Southern Odisha and leading the way in building a greener future.”

The project is part of TPSODL’s approved capital expenditure for the current financial year under a government initiative. It also includes plans to solarize all TPSODL office buildings across Southern Odisha. Through these efforts, TPSODL aims to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, foster a culture of renewable energy, and inspire the community to embrace eco-friendly practices. Earlier, in the first phase of commissioning, 48.9 KW of the plant had been commissioned, and now the entire plant is fully operational.