Ensure 100 PC Implementation of New Criminal Laws by March 31, 2025: Amit Shah to Haryana CM

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws in the presence of the Haryana Chief Minister and asked him to ensure 100 per cent implementation of these laws by March 31 next year.

While emphasising the use of technology, Shah said that more than one forensic mobile van should be available in every district of the state and emphasised that the responsibility of monitoring Zero First Information Reports (FIRs) should be of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) rank officer, and their translation into other languages should be ensured according to the states.

The Home Minister said that the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state should sensitise all the police personnel that providing timely justice is their priority.

He suggested to the Director General of Police of Haryana to ensure that all Superintendents of Police investigate the cases within the prescribed timelines.

The Home Minister added that the Chief Minister of Haryana should review the progress of the implementation of the three new laws every 15 days and the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police once a week with the officials of all the departments concerned.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Haryana.

Union Home Secretary, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, Director Generals of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Director General of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), and several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Haryana government were present in the meeting.