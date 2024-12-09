Enrollment for Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards reaches 25 lakhs: Centre

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, the enrollment for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card has reached an impressive milestone of 25 lakh in a span of less than two months of its launch by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29, 2024.

Treatments worth more than Rs 40 crore have been availed since the launch of Ayushman Vay Vandana card benefitting more than 22,000 senior citizens aged 70 years and above. Senior citizens have taken treatment for various conditions such as coronary angioplasty, hip fracture or replacement, gall bladder removal, cataract surgery, prostate resection, stroke, hemodialysis, enteric fever and other febrile illness etc.

On October 29, the Prime Minister announced expansion of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to include all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. Under the expansion, all senior citizen aged 70 years and above are receiving “Ayushman Vay Vandana Card” which will help them avail healthcare benefits.

Ayushman Vay Vandana Card provides Rs.5 lakh free health cover to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status. The senior citizens of the age 70 years and above belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY get an additional top-up cover upto Rs.5 lakh per year for themselves.

Senior citizens who are already availing benefits of various government schemes including Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have to choose between their existing scheme or can opt for AB PM-JAY.

Additionally, persons covered by private health insurance coverage or members of the Employees' State Insurance scheme are eligible to benefit from AB PM-JAY.

The card offers treatment for around 2000 medical procedures and covers all pre -existing diseases from first day itself without any waiting period.

Senior citizens aged 70 or above who are eligible for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card can register through multiple channels. They can visit nearest empanelled hospital for registration. For self-registration eligible citizens can download Ayushman app (from Google Play store) or visit www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in. Citizens can also call on the toll-free number 14555 or give a missed call on 1800110770 to know more about Ayushman Vay Vandana Card.