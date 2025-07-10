Energy Storage Companies Told to Cut Dependency on Imports

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the energy storage companies to cut dependency on imports from certain countries and explore alternate sources of supply. He also suggested the industry to focus on research and development for creation of innovative products.

“We must work to prevent distortions. We must reduce our dependency on particular geographies and look at alternative sources of supply, where we can have resilience in our supply chain,” Goyal said at an event on energy storage. “The industry should look at newer technologies to cut over-dependence on imports and focus on self-sufficiency,” the minister said.

These remarks are important as sectors such as auto are facing challenges and difficulties due to restrictions being imposed by China on rare earth magnets. China's fertiliser export curbs are also creating issues for Indian players. “All industry stakeholders should join hands to develop charging and battery swapping infrastructure for faster electric vehicle (EV) adoption,” the minister added.

Goyal also emphasised that the industry should also explore new opportunities to expand manufacturing in areas like critical minerals and semiconductors. “The government is taking measures to boost domestic manufacturing in the segment.

“There is a remarkable 4,000 per cent increase in our installed solar capacity, our overall renewable energy capacity stands at 227 GW. Today solar photovoltaic module capacity has increased nearly 38-fold and our solar photovoltaic cell capacity has increased 21-fold,” he said.