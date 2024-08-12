Energy and dedication of youth will help in realising Viksit Bharat vision: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya delivered keynote address in the ‘Impact With Youth Conclave 2024’ in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The event, jointly organized by United Nations India, UNICEF, UNICEF YuWaah, and Elixir Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, attracted hundreds of enthusiastic young people dedicated to unlocking their potential.

Highlighting the role of youth in realizing the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat), Dr. Mandaviya said: “The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow but the change-makers of today. Your energy, innovation, and dedication are key to realizing Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Union Minister said that India is a youthful country, and the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has the utmost confidence in their capabilities and is leaving no stone unturned in empowering them and providing them with the best of opportunities.

Talking about the transformative potential of digital technologies, Dr. Mandaviya urged the youth to register on the MY Bharat platform. He mentioned that the government has introduced this platform to align the country’s future with the changing times. “In the coming days, MY Bharat will serve as a one-stop solution for all the needs of the youth,” he said.

“Whether it’s information, career applications, or form submissions, this platform will be accessible not only at the national level but also internationally”, he added.

In a special segment titled ‘Yuvaa Samvaad,’ Dr. Mandaviya engaged in an interactive dialogue with the youth. Numerous young participants shared their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges and driving positive change in their communities, underscoring their potential and determination to make meaningful contributions to society.

Union Minister also encouraged the youth to actively participate in the Prime Minister's #Plant4Mother initiative, highlighting the crucial role of young people in environmental conservation and sustainable practices.