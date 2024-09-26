End of an Era: Kolkata Tram Service will soon come to halt

Due to the challenges posed by the city's traffic, the West Bengal government has decided to halt the service. This decision has ignited disappointment online, with many people mourning the loss of such a historic mode of transportation.West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, announced that the iconic Kolkata trams will be discontinued soon. Chakraborty said that the slow-moving trams are inconvenient as commuters need faster modes of transport.This decision has sparked backlash, with many people expressing disappointment and some even planning to protest against it.Meanwhile, the only city in India with a functioning tram service will now remain operational to only one route between Esplanade and Maidan. This route is intended to offer a nostalgic experience that will take passengers on a scenic ride past iconic landmarks such as the Victoria Memorial, with the lush greenery of the Maidan and children playing cricket and football enhancing the experience.Although this is the end of an era, people can still experience riding the iconic wooden benches and feel this journey as it glides forward. The blue-and-white trams remain a beloved symbol of Kolkata’s heritage, embodying a unique aspect of the city’s identity.Many people expressed their disappointment on social media.

A user commented, "A heartfelt farewell to Kolkata's iconic tram, a silent storyteller of our city since 1873 when it first trundled from Sealdah to Armenian Ghat. For generations, you've been more than just a ride—from the lively streets of BBD Bagh to the calm corners of Ballygunge."Another user wrote, "Trams are an integral part of Kolkata and important for tourism in Kolkata. We should restore our heritage and not end its legacy. @MamataOfficial please do something about it. "A third person wrote, "End of an Era... Kolkata Tram 151-Year Legacy Comes to an End...As the curtains draw on this iconic chapter, we bid farewell to a piece of history. Future generations will only know the Tram..through faded photographs and nostalgic tales. RIP Kolkata Trams.""I have travelled by Kolkata tram. Their coach condition is bad. Instead of closing they should have revamped it and made it look like European trams. Lack of vision," an Individual added."The death of the #Kolkata #tram is not just about losing a part of the city's past, but also about losing its future. We lost a less-polluting, affordable public transport system in #India, at a time when we needed more of them to rescue our streets from the tyranny of cars," wrote a person.�"I have travelled by Kolkata tram. Their coach condition is bad. Instead of closing they should have revamped it and made it look like European trams. Lack of vision," said another user."Always a pity to see a part of heritage disappear from a city," a person commented.