Encounter Underway in J&K’s Kulgam

Nation
AA Correspondent
1 Aug 2025 11:03 PM IST

Terrorists opened fire during search; area sealed, reinforcements deployed.

Security forces engaged in gunbattle after intel on militant activity in Kulgam. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: A gunfight erupted between security forces and separatist militants in the Akhal forest area of Jammu and Kashmir 's southern Kulgam district late Friday evening. The police sources here said that, following intelligence about suspicious activity, a cordon was established in the area. "During the search, terrorists opened heavy fire, leading to an ongoing exchange of gunfire", the sources said, adding that the area is sealed off, with reinforcements deployed.

( Source : Asian Age )
