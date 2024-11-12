Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, officials said.

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in Nagmarg in the north Kashmir district, they said.

After suspicious activity was observed, the security forces challenged the terrorists, who fired at the forces. The firing was effectively retaliated, leading to the encounter. The operation is underway.



