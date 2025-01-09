 Top
Encounter breaks out between security personnel, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

9 Jan 2025
Encounter breaks out between security personnel, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Sukma:�An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, a senior police official said. The gunfight started in the morning in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said. Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.�
